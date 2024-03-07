Nov. 25, 1940 – Feb. 29, 2024

Margaret Eady, a resident of Evergreen, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the age of 83.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Inez McArthur; and sister, Nevelene McArthur.

She is survived by her children, Gina Lysek (Bruce), Risa Miller (Jon), Mike Eady (Patsy), Mark Eady, Deshia Comeaux (Chris), along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a country girl at heart and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. She loved spending time with her children and will be deeply missed.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

