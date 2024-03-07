On This Day in Sports History

Today I will discuss 10 win seasons for Florida and Georgia.

The Gators first season was in 1911. Eighty years later, Florida finally had a 10 win season.

Steve Spurrier was the coach. The Gators had nine seasons of 10+ wins.

The 90’s was a great decade. In 1990, 1992, and 1999 they did not accomplish 10 wins, but they won nine games.

Urban Meyer took over in 2005 and in 2006 and 2008 were National Champions.

2009 was another season with 13 wins. Meyer, due to health reasons, left after the 2010 season.

Will Muschamp was 11-2 in 2012. In 2015, under Jim McElwain, Florida finished at 10-4, then in 2018 (10-3) and 2019 (11-2) under Dan Mullen.

The total of 10 win seasons at Florida is 16.

The Bulldogs have six different coaches to have 10 plus wins. First, coach Wally Butts with three in 1942, 1946, and 1959.

Vince Dooley (1964-1988) had seven teams win 10 or more games in a season, four in a row from 1980-1983.

Ray Goff had one team to go 10-2 in 1992. Jim Donnan had one in 1997.

Mark Richt had nine 10 win seasons. The most by a Georgia coach.

Kirby Smart has had six teams to win 10 or more in a season. Georgia has 27 seasons of winning 10 or more games.