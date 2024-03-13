Eagle golf

Fort Dale’s Jackson Scott won last week’s match at the Greenville Country Club, shooting 68.

He, along with Harrison Scott and Jack Brogden, qualified for state as individuals by shooting 90 or under. The boys’ team of J. Scott, H. Scott, Brogden, and Easton Mosley also qualified for state. On the girls side, Marli Campbell was the winning low medalist and qualified for state with a 90. Pictured (L-R): Harrison Scott, Jackson Scott (Boys Low Medalist), Marli Campbell (Girls Low Medalist), Jack Brogden, and Easton Mosley. Kathy Pickens| The Standard