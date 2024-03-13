Eagle soccer

Both the Fort Dale varsity boys and girls soccer teams won big over Autauga Academy this week at home and on the road.

In Monday’s home games, the girls won 6-1, and the boys won 11-0. Scoring for the girls were Morgan Slagley with three goals while Kate Slagley, Izzy Anderson, and Blaire Reid each added one.

The boys game ended at the half due to the mercy rule withTy Carter scoring three goals; Alan Alvarez, Blake Slagley, and Max Fossett all scoring two; and Austin Garcia and Rehan Patel both adding one.

On Thursday at Autauga, the girls won 8-1. Sydney Blackmon scored five goals after missing the last game due to an injury.

Slagley added two goals, and Anderson scored one. The boys once again closed out the game in the first half, winning 15-0 behind Slagley’s five goals.

Ethan Alford scored three; Patel had two; and Alvarez, Carter, Sawyer Fossett, Clay Gardner, and Costner Simmons all added one.

Fort Dale soccer hosts Ezekiel Academy this Thursday.