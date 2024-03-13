Eagle tennis By Editor | March 13, 2024 | 0 Fort Dale junior Sam Judah McLendon (pictured) and his partner Caleb Brooks won 8-4 in their first seed doubles match on March 4 against Monroe Academy. The boys’ team won over the Volunteers 5-2. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Big Buck Photo Contest co-winners March 13, 2024 | No Comments » Homerun hitters for GHS March 13, 2024 | No Comments » Eagle soccer March 13, 2024 | No Comments » Eagle golf March 13, 2024 | No Comments » HEART, HUSTLE, AND HOOPS March 13, 2024 | No Comments »