HEART, HUSTLE, AND HOOPS

Georgiana celebrates Panther’ state basketball crown

The Town of Georgiana celebrated and honored the Georgiana School’s 2024 AHSAA 1A state championship basketball team Saturday afternoon and did so in grand fashion with a parade and a ‘Meet the Panthers’ social event. An unbelievable large parade was held that included Carver High School’s Marching Band and majorettes from Montgomery joining the festivities. The parade concluded at the Hank Williams Memorial Park where the victorious Panthers were treated to enthusiastic handshakes, enduring hugs, a steak dinner and significant praise for their achievement from the entire Georgiana area and its elected officials to include a proclamation and Key to the City. The Panther basketball team deserves all the attention and accolades that comes with being titled state champs and it’s something they will talk about and remember fondly for the rest of their days. We at The Greenville Standard say congratulations and cherish the memories. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)