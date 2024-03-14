BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

I know the title sounds a little dubious and it would make you wonder what was being smoked, but the truth is that there will be smoke in the park in downtown Georgiana.

Not the smoke you’re thinking but the sweet aroma of barbecue, that’s right, Bar-B-Que!

April 12-13, the Hank Williams Memorial Park will play host to an amateur, barbeque contest officially dubbed, Smokin’ in the Park.

The event is the brainchild of Georgiana’s Police Chief, Jeremy Peagler who said, “We needed a way to raise funds to help support our community projects and I can’t think of a better way to do it than with barbeque.

“An amateur barbecue contest, meaning everybody has got a shot at winning and simply because, I’ve personally eaten barbeque from backyard grills and smokers that were out of this world! You know, call your mama good!

“Size doesn’t matter, nor whether its wood fired, gas or electric! If you want to compete, bring it!

“On top of possibly winning money there’s an opportunity to own the bragging rights and that’s worth a whole lot more than the money for sure!”

Entry fee for the event is a mere $50, which allows you to compete in one category. Each additional category will be an addition $25. There are a grand total of four categories: ribs, chicken, barbeque sauce, and of course Boston butt.

Each category will pay $250 for first place, $125 for second place, and $50 for third place.

If you choose to compete in at least three categories, you’ll be eligible to win an additional $250 for grand champion.

The park will open Friday, April 12 from 4–8 p.m. for contestants to sign in and receive their assigned spots, meat, and begin cooking.

There is a mandatory meeting for all contestants at 7:45 p.m. that evening.

Judging will start April 13 at 10 a.m. and the park gates will open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

Like any other competition, there are rules and one of the major rules is that everything, including the sauces, must be prepared in the park during the event, no if ands or butts about it! Sorry, I could not resist.

Chief Peagler refused to reveal the names of the judges for the competition, but stated, “The judges will not be from my department or any of our relatives and the names will remain a secret until their introduction just prior to time for them to judge.

“We want it fair, and we certainly want everyone to join us in the fun. Bring a chair and the family; there will be music, cars, arts, crafts and a whole lot of things to do!”

Barbeque will be sold by the plate with all the fixings for $10 after the entries have made their way to the judges.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or competing in the amateur barbeque contest, Smokin’ in the Park, you can stop by The Greenville Standard on Commerce Street in downtown Greenville or the Georgiana Police Department to acquire a contest entry form and rules.

You can also call Chief Jeremy Peagler 334-453-1035 or 334-362-3836 or email georgianapolicedepartment@gmail.com for an entry form, rules and to sponsor.

(Italicize)

On a special note, I think Smokin’ in the Park is such a great idea that I am personally issuing a challenge to all volunteer and regular fire departments. I will personally pay an additional $100 to the volunteer fire department or fire department that places the highest in this competition. See y’all there!