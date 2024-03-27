June 1, 1951 – March 19, 2024

Kathy Hickman Atchison, a resident of Greenville, passed away on March 19, 2024, at the age of 72.

A Memorial Service was held Saturday, March 23, beginning at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church with Brother David Atchison and Brother Joey Duncan officiating.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Atchison; parents, Milton and Vallie Hickman; and brother, James Earl Hickman (Queenie).

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Dale (Jonathan) and Rebecca Lett; grandchildren, Lexi Lett, Anna Beth Dale, Adalyn Lett, and Lucas Lett; brother, William Hickman (Phyllis); nephews, Bill Hickman and Leonard Hickman (Karen); along with numerous other extended family members and friends.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Aveanna Hospice for their love and care during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Central Baptist Church.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.