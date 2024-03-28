| logout
An amazing bloom season
The year’s amazing camellia blooming season is drawing to an end but there is an impressive array of azaleas continuing the burst of color across the county. The American Camellia Society provides general guidelines for fertilizing camellias which includes three applications (early March, early May, and early July). They also recommend contacting your local extension service and considering soil testing as camellias are acid-loving plants. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)