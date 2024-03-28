Greenville native wins an Oscar

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Vince Womack, a native of Greenville, became an Oscar winner at the 96th Academy Awards. He is the son of Ruby Mae Price Womack who still resides in Greenville.

Womack and his team won the academy award for best documentary short film “The Last Repair Shop. The documentary was directed by Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot.

Breakwater Studios produced the film which profiles four craftspeople who maintained and repaired over 80,000 musical instruments for students in the Long Angeles Unified School District.

Womack has served since the district since 1987 and gave a touching performance at the end of the documentary conducting district alumni.

Currently, he is Music Director at James A. Foshay Learning Center, an urban, K-12 public school in south Los Angeles.

This position followed a six-year tenure at Canoga Park High School where he was director of instrumental and choral music.

Womack has conducted ensembles in the finest venues in Los Angeles ranging from Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Dolby Theater, to the Hollywood Bowl and the Cathedral of Our Lady.

He recently initiated and oversaw the completion of a 10 million dollar theater renovation project at Foshay with his efforts to bring high quality creative music education to the public and inner-city schools.

The performing arts facility brings state-of-the-art quality opportunities to the school and community.

Womack is no stranger to awards. He has received the Fulfillment Fund Outstanding Teacher Award, the Bogart/USC Family of Five Teacher Award, the Los Angeles Music Center’s Bravo Award, and the prestigious Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation Award.

He is also an adjunct professor of music education at The University of Southern California Thornton School of Music.

He has also taught Instrumental Methods and Music Education courses at USC and also served as Assistant Director of the USC Trojan Marching Band.

Womack earned a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from the University of Michigan and a master’s in Music Education from the University of Southern California.

He was recently featured in a PBS mini-documentary called The Jazz Ticket, which follows the journey of a promising Foshay music student preparing to audition for the Berklee College of Music.

Womack and his students have performed on national television multiple times on the Queen Latifah Show, and were featured in the premier-episode performing with Grammy-winner, Alicia Keys.

Under his direction, the Foshay Jazz Ensemble also recently performed in Paris, France, as American Ambassadors