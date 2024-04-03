Feb. 20, 1945 – March 27, 2024

Mrs. Barbara Alma Gorum Mitchell, 79, a resident of Ragland, passed away in Birmingham on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Funeral Service was held Saturday, March 30, beginning at 11 a.m. from Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Harrison Steege officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Antioch Holiness Church, located in Red Level. The family received friends at 10 a.m. until service.

Mrs. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, William Herbert and Mary Rawls Gorum of Red Level; brother, Andrew Gorum of Huxford; sister, Dolly Gorum of Red Level; sisters-in-law, Hazel Gorum of Huxford and Marie Gorum of Mobile; and brother-in-law, Eddie Bennett of McKenzie.

Mrs. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert S. Mitchell of Ragland; daughter, Lisa McAnally of Dawsonville; son, Robby Mitchell of Ashville; grandsons, Michael McAnally of Dawsonville, Ga., Caleb McAnally of Canton, Ga.; sisters, Lois Bennett of McKenzie and Lucy (Leeray) Berry of Red Level; and brothers, Marvin Gorum of McKenzie and Raymond (Mary Alice) Gorum of Red Level.

