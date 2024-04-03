Easter azaleas

These colorful azaleas have been greeting passersby and those attending Easter services at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on Commerce Street in Greenville for the last week. Azaleas are flowering shrubs in the genus Rhododendron, particularly the former sections Tsutsusi (evergreen) and Pentanthera (deciduous). Azaleas are native to several continents including Asia, Europe and North America. They are planted abundantly as ornamentals in the southeastern US, southern Asia, and parts of southwest Europe. Plant enthusiasts have selectively bred azaleas for hundreds of years and produced over 10,000 different cultivars. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)