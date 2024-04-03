KENNETH WAYNE MORGAN

July 1950 – March 28, 2024

Kenneth Wayne “Bird” Morgan age 73 Andalusia passed away on March 28, 2024, at his residence. He was surrounded by a large, loving family. Visitation was held Tuesday April 2, at 5 p.m. for family and 6-8 p.m. for friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday April 3, at Keahey Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Stacey Gaston will officiate, and a eulogy will be given by Kymberly Keahey. Special music will be selected by the family. Interment will follow in the Springhill Methodist Church Cemetery in the Honoraville community (1079 Gibson Road, Greenville, AL). Full military honors will be given at the cemetery by the U.S. Army Honor Team.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Durbin, Brandon Patterson, Wayne Edgar, Brannon Morgan, Kenneth “Bubba” Morgan; Hank Stinson, Christopher Miniard, Kai Edgar, Adam Butts, Dylan Sanders and Wade Walker.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife, Gina Morgan; children, Charlene Morgan (Jeff Sawyer) of Greenville, Marie Edgar (Wayne) of Madison, Kenneth “Bubba” Morgan (Amber) of Andalusia, Tamara Patterson (Brandon) of Greenville, Tabatha Durbin (Matt) of Andalusia, and Brannon Morgan of Andalusia; brothers, James Morgan of Montgomery and Eugene Morgan of Honoraville; sister, Sandra Milton of Mobile.; grandchildren, Megan Butts (Adam), Kimberly Walker (Wade), Brittany Sanders (Dillan), Jada Godwin (Cole), Hayleigh Morgan, Aiden Morgan, Bentley Morgan, Eveie Edgar, Kai Edgar, Kolin Shell, Kenzie Patterson, Kaleb Patterson, Kobe Patterson, Christopher Miniard, Jasmine Miniard, Connor Durbin, Aliana Durbin, and Kaydence Morgan; great grandchildren, Iris Butts, Isabella Walker, Levi Walker, Addison Sanders, and Henley Godwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Burnett Morgan and Eva Estelle Thomas; and brothers, Ray Morgan, Marvin Morgan, and Billy Morgan.