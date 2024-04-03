Oct. 31, 1938 – March 24, 2024

Vilma Smith, a resident of Greenville, passed away on March 24, 2024, at the age of 85.

Vilma was preceded in death by her husband, Thurlyn Dee Smith; parents, Antonio and Cesira Salvatico; and brother, Renzo Salvatico.

She is survived by her daughter, Chiara McCool (Thomas); grandchildren, Joshua and Nicholas McCool (Cherquala); nieces and nephews, Massimo, Cinzia, and Melissa Salvatico; and sisters, Caterina Salvatico, Bruna Slussar, along with numerous other family members.

A private memorial service will be held in Padova, Italy at a later date.

