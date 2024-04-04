Leckie Scholarship now open

The “Miss Elizabeth” D. Leckie Scholarship is given annually to deserving Butler County students in hopes they will see the advantage of returning to Butler County to live and work after they complete their education.

The scholarship is open to students (former or current) of the Butler County School System, Fort Dale Academy or an accredited home school program.

The scholarship was established in memory of Elizabeth D. Leckie, a former resident of Greenville and a teacher at W.O. Parmer for many years.

The number and amount of scholarships awarded varies from year to year and is determined on the basis of need and the applicant’s academic achievement.

Student applications can be picked up at Community Neighbor Bank, located at 281 Greenville Bypass, Greenville, or from their schools guidance counselor.

Each applicant must file with the Board of Trustees the following:

Transcript of all high school and/or college transcripts;

Three letters of reference from a non-family member (church leader, teachers, counselor, etc.) *only required of first year applicants;

A copy of the most recent tax return indicating the family’s income, the number in the family and other facts bearing on the ability of the student to enter college without assistance;

A list of all scholarships a student has been awarded for the upcoming term;

A personally written letter which should be informative of current activities and course of study;

A recent photograph of yourself (only for first-time applicants).

The Board of Trustees in selecting scholarship recipients shall take into consideration the following qualifications: Financial need, His/her academic standing and the evidence of ability as a student, Leadership qualities as evidenced by his/her record of high school and community activities, and His/her moral qualities or force of character as evidenced by the reputation he/she bears in the community.

All applicants must submit the necessary paperwork to the Board of Trustees Secretary, Allen Peterson, at Community Neighbor Bank, 281 Greenville Bypass (P.O. Box 190 if mailing), Greenville, AL 36037 by or before April 26, 2024..

Completed applications and requested documents can also be emailed to apeterson@cnbal.net

All applicants must appear in person for an interview, or an alternate mode of meeting to be determined, with the Board of Trustees.

Interviews must be attended to be considered for the award. The interview date is April 30, 2024.

Interview times will be determined based on the number of applicants. Interviews will last approximately ten minutes each.

Final selection will be made after all interviews have been conducted by the Board of Trustees, of which applicants will be duly notified.

Applicants, and their friends and families, are respectfully requested not to seek information from members of the Board of Trustees, other than the Secretary, regarding the selection of recipients and not to seek to influence members of the Board in favor of any applicant.

All applicants seeking information pertaining to the scholarships to be awarded should consult the Secretary of the Board of Trustees who will furnish applications and information pertaining to the application process.

The Board of Trustees will make every effort to fairly and justly select recipients on their records and as provided by the guidelines of the “Miss Elizabeth” D. Leckie Scholarship guidelines.