If you know their call, you can rest assured the carpenter bees are taking a break from boring new tunnels. Flycatchers are insect hunters. They are sit-and-wait predators, sallying from high perches (usually near the tops of trees or power lines) after large insects, returning to the same or a nearby perch. Their clear, rising reep calls are a very common sound in summer. This picture of what is believed to be a Great Crested Flycatcher was taken Thursday, April 11 near Fort Dale Road in Greenville. Like many flycatchers they have a powerful build with broad shoulders and a large head. Despite its name, this bird’s crest is not especially prominent. The bill is fairly wide at the base and straight; the tail is fairly long. Great Crested Flycatchers are reddish-brown above, with a brownish-gray head, gray throat and breast, and bright lemon-yellow belly. The brown upperparts are highlighted by rufous-orange flashes in the primaries and in the tail feathers. The black bill sometimes shows a bit of pale color at the base. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)