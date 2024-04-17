Library’s annual Spring Book Sale April 19-20

The Greenville-Butler County Public Library will host its Annual Spring Book Sale on Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to noon in the library’s Community Room.

The library will also offer its traditional Friday Early-Bird ‘Preview Sale’ on Friday, April 19 at 5 p.m. for those book lovers who want first choice. Cost of admission is $5.

The sale on Saturday is free and open to the public and will include both hardcover and paperback books for all age groups. Prices for individual books are $1 for hardcovers, $.50 cent for paperbacks. The library accepts cash, check, or credit/debit card.

The library will also have special “$5 Mystery Bags” for purchase. The ‘Mystery Bags’ will be labeled by genre – fantasy, romance, mystery, etc. – and will have twenty paperbacks inside.

The Groovy Glaze Mini-Donut & Coffee food truck will also be parked at the library during the sale.

The annual book sale helps the library fund is popular summer reading programs, as well as material purchases, said Library Director Kevin Pearcey.

“We’re very fortunate to have a community that gives to and supports the library,” said Pearcey. “Our book sale wouldn’t be possible without those who donate books throughout the year to make this possible.”

For more information, please contact the library at 334-382-3216.