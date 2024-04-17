Roses are showing out By Editor | April 17, 2024 | 0 The roses about town are doing a fine job continuing the color of this year’s glorious camellia and azalea blooming seasons. These pink beauties can be found at Southeast Gas on Cedar Street. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard) Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Soon to Bloom! April 17, 2024 | No Comments » Smokin in the Park a delectable success April 17, 2024 | No Comments » Flycatchers April 17, 2024 | No Comments » Library’s annual Spring Book Sale April 19-20 April 17, 2024 | No Comments » The real State of the Union April 13, 2024 | No Comments »