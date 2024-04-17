Soon to Bloom!

BY KATHY PICKENS

There is a buzz in the air this spring, and it is coming from more than just the busy bees.

The vision for Greenville gardens continues to blossom with an event hosted by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sasanqua Garden Club.

Acclaimed garden designer and camellia enthusiast, Bobby Green, will address the community about his recommendations for enhancing “The Camellia City” from Sherling Lake to Beeland Park.

The free event is set for 3:30 pm on May 8, at the Wendell Mitchell Conference Center and is open to the community.

Executive director of the GACC Tracy Salter says of the event, “Bobby’s enthusiasm for camellias, design, landscape, and beautification is exciting. He has such a great understanding of our city’s history and has strategically put together a plan for several of the city’s outdoor areas that not only embraces and preserves its history, but also focuses on its growth and prosperity. The Chamber is excited to host Mr. Green on May 8, as he highlights future plans for the Beeland Park Camellia Gardens and discusses other outdoor space areas in the Camellia City.

Please plan to attend and RSVP to chamber@greenvile-alabama.com .