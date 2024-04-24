2024 Achiever Award nominees

SPECIAL TO THE STANDARD

Twenty of Butler County’s top student-athletes are vying for the honor of being named the recipient of the 27th annual Butler County Achiever Award.

The title also carries a $3,500 scholarship to the female and male recipient, which is made possible through the sponsorships and donations from local businesses, organizations, and individuals.

The Achiever Award is sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to recognize top student-athletes from area schools who not only excel in the classroom and on the playing field, but must also be involved in church and active in the community.

Each year, the respective administration, consisting of coaches, guidance counselors, principals/headmasters, of all four senior high schools of Butler County begin the nomination process.

Nomination slots are based on enrollment, with Fort Dale Academy, Georgiana School, and McKenzie School receiving 10 nomination slots each; and Greenville High School receiving 13.

The selection process involves students who have displayed outstanding qualities in the scholarship criteria of academics, athletics, church and community, as well as extracurricular and recognized honors.

Once the nominations are received and all criteria has been met, a panel of out-of-town judges review applications based on each category and host an in-person interview with nominees and their parents.

The announcement of the male and female recipients, as well as recognition of all the nominees, will take place on Thursday, May 2 at the Wendell Mitchell Conference Center located on the LBW Community College campus.

This year’s group of nominees include:

ALAN ALVAREZ

Alan is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in football, basketball, soccer and track. He is the son of Antonio and Maria Alvarez. Alan has received many accolades during his time as an Eagle including Varsity Offensive Player of the Year, Varsity Special Teams Player of the Year, AISA All Star Football Player, Award of Excellence for All A’s, and the Good Citizenship Award. He spends his time volunteering with youth football, youth basketball, Shepherd’s Table, and Man Up Bible Study. Alan attends St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where he is active in youth group and Bible Study.

SKYLAR BATES

Skylar is a senior at Greenville High School and has lettered in softball all four years. Skylar is the daughter of Tammy Sheree Branch. She is a member of Key Club, Beta Club, Spanish Honor Society, and the National Honor Society. Skylar devotes her time volunteering with Camellia Fest, Leadership Day, Butler County Fair, community beautification projects, and helps with decorating floats for fall and holiday parades. She attends Gravel Hill Baptist Church where she participates in plays performed by church members, volunteers in the nursery and Vacation Bible School, and assists with special events.

LAUREN BOWEN

Lauren is a senior at Greenville High School and has lettered in softball, track, cheer, and volleyball. She is the daughter of Keith and Heather Bowen. Lauren is a member of Beta Club, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, and Key Club. She spends her time volunteering at W.O. Parmer Elementary School, the Life Change Veterans Program, and participates in the school’s football stadium cleanup. Lauren attends Covenant Warriors Christian Center where she is active in youth group and bi-weekly teen meetings.

ALLI BUTTS

Alli is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in volleyball, basketball, and softball all four years of her high school career. She is the daughter of Jason and Rebecca Butts. Alli is the Student Government Association President, National Honor Society President, Tri-Music Honor Society President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes President, Mu Alpha Theta Vice-President, and Senior Class Secretary. Alli is a Camellia Girl with the Greenvlle Area Chamber of Commerce where she volunteers with events and projects such as Camelia City Fest, the Police Memorial, Christmas Parade, and Downtown Trick-or-Treat. She also is an active volunteer with Comfort Care Hospice, and Crowne Health Care. Alli attends Antioch East Baptist Church where she is active in youth activities, the choir, children’s church, and MFUGE Camp.

MARLI CAMPBELL

Marli is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in golf, basketball, and softball. She is the daughter of Julian and Jessica Campbell. Marli is the Beta Club Vice-President, a member of Key Club, the Yearbook staff, and serves as the groundskeeper for Fort Dale Academy. She was also a member of JROTC, Marching Band, and Honor Band during her time at Greenville High School. She spends her time volunteering during Christmas with mental health group homes in Butler County. Marli attends Spring Creek Baptist Church where is active in Sunday School and Centrifuge Camps Youth Program.

TAYLOR CAMPBELL

Taylor is a senior at McKenzie School where she has lettered in cheerleading, volleyball, and softball. She is the daughter of Christopher and Tina Campbell. Taylor is Senior Class Vice-President, a member of

Mu Alpha Theta, National Society of High School Scholars, National Beta Club, Future Farmers of America, Peer Helper, and National Technical Honor Society. She dedicates her time to volunteering at Country Place Living Center and Seniors Helping Seniors. Taylor attends Brushey Creek Baptist Church where she participates in D-Now, Youth Group, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

JOSEPH EALUM

Joseph is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in football, basketball, tennis, and track all four years of his high school career. He is the son of Jason and Jana Ealum. Joseph is the Student Government Association Vice-President, Senior Class Treasurer, a Key Club Officer, and an Eagle Representative. Joseph is a Chamber Page for the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce where he volunteers for projects and events such as Camellia City Fest, the annual Christmas Parade, July Jamz, and Downtown Trick-or-Treat. He also volunteers as a Greenville Area Tennis Association Mentor and helps with the Butler County Fair and the Rotary Crawfish Boil. Joseph attends First United Methodist Church where he is active in youth group and the Praise and Worship Band at Brushey Creek Baptist Church.

SAWYER FOSSETT

Sawyer is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in basketball and soccer all four years of his high school career. He is the son of Rob and Meg Fossett. Sawyer is the Mu Alpha Theta President, Senior Class Treasurer, Beta Club Treasurer, and the National Honor Society Chaplain. He spends his time volunteering with peewee soccer and basketball clinics. Sawyer attends First Presbyterian Church where he actively participates in leading youth group, assists in leading worship, Vacation Bible School, and foster child projects.

MADISON FREEMAN

Madison is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in volleyball, basketball, and softball during her four year high school career. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Summer Freeman. Madison is the Senior Key Club Secretary, Senior Class Representative, and a member of the Beta Club. She spends her time volunteering with Kiwanis Club, and Fort Dale Youth Basketball Camp Leadership. She attends Brushey Creek Baptist Church where she actively participates in D-Now, Vacation Bible School and Way of the Cross.

JAVON MCGOUGH

Javon is a senior at Greenville High School, and he has lettered in soccer and track during his high school tenure. He is the son of David McGough and Tamara Powell. Javon is Drum Major in the Band, Student Government Association President, Key Club Editor, and Future Business Leaders of America President. Javon is a Chamber Page with the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce where he volunteers on events and projects such as Camellia City Fest, the annual Christmas Parade, and Downtown Trick-or-Treat. He also volunteers with the Butler County Fair, Read Across America Week, and the Black History Program. Javon attends Covenant Warriors Christian Center where he is active in the praise and worship team and teen group.

LANDON MCLAIN

Landon is a senior at Greenville High School and has lettered in football, track, and baseball during his high school career. He is the son of Crystal Huggins. Landon is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Boy Scouts. He devotes his time assisting with Boy Scout projects, M-FUGE Missions projects, St. Joseph Ministry Food Distribution and the Crisis Closet Ministry. Landon attends Antioch East Baptist Church where is active in youth group and volunteers with Vacation Bible School.

JAYDEN MCMILLIAN

Jayden is a senior at McKenzie School where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball all four years of his high school career. He is the son of Cecil and Latonya Gill and Loomas McMillian. Jayden is Senior Class President, President of Mu Alpha Theta and Beta Club, and serves as the Alabama State Future Farmers of America Secretary. Jayden represented his school at Boys State and the Pioneer Electric Alabama Youth Tour. Jayden was recognized with the highest GPA for Varsity Football Award all four years of high school. He spends his time volunteering with Meredith’s Miracles, National Future Farmers of America, and McKenzie Parks and Recreation. He also volunteers his time with community events such as Christmas in Candyland, Cookies with Characters, and the STEM Connection program. Jayden attends Church of the Living God Temple #113 where he is active in youth choir, Bible Bowl Team, the National Church Convention, the National Church Convention, and the Young People Progressive Union. Jayden is his school’s class valedictorian.

JOSHUA MOORER

Joshua is a senior at Georgiana School where he has lettered in football and track and field. He is the son of Natasha Moorer. Joshua is the President of Future Business Leaders of America and a member of the Beta Club. He is also Master Sergeant at Arms of Kappa League and a member of the Student Government Association. Joshua represented his school as its Boys State Representative. He spends his time volunteering at the Montgomery Area Food Bank, the Georgiana Community Center and he assists with the annual Georgiana Parade. Joshua attends Pilgrim Travelers A. O. H Church of God where he is active in Sunday School and choir.

MASON POUNCEY

Mason is a senior at Greenville High School and has lettered in soccer during his high school career. He is the son of Chris and Heather Pouncey. Mason is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and the Year Book Club. Mason was the recipient of the Lurleen B. Wallace Distinguished Freshman Honor Student in 2023. He spends his time volunteering at Greenville Elementary School helping kids with physical education and assisted with coaching and refereeing for the YMCA soccer program. Mason attends Antioch East Baptist Church where he is active in youth group, mission trips, and Vacation Bible School. Mason is his school’s class valedictorian.

JACKSON SCOTT

Jackson is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in basketball and golf all four years of his high school career. He is the son of David and Heather Scott. Jackson is a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and an Honor Graduate. Jackson was named the 2024 Most Outstanding Defensive Player in Basketball, was selected to the 2024 AISA All-Star Golf Team, and finished 1st overall in the 2024 Fort Dale Golf Tournament. He has volunteered his time serving as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Page, and has helped with golf course storm damage, and Elementary Basketball Camp. Jackson attends First United Methodist Church where he is active in youth group, Acolyte, Cross Bearer, Operation Child Shoebox program, and assists with the East Cross decoration and Assembly.

MARY ELLEN SIMMONS

Mary Ellen is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in volleyball, basketball, and softball all four years of her high school career. She is the daughter of Josh and Laura Simmons and Adam and Brenda Simmons. Mary Ellen is the Student Government Association Chaplain, a leader in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and an active member of the Key Club. She devotes her time volunteering with the Chamber of Commerce as a Camelia Girl, Kiwanis Club, and is a Fort Dale Eagle Representative. She attends First Assembly of God and Momentum Church where she actively participates in youth activities, Vacation Bible School, and a Middle School Camp Counselor.

NYEASHIA THOMAS

Nyeashia is a senior at Georgiana School and has lettered in basketball, softball, and track and field during her high school career. She is the daughter of Ruby Thomas. Nyeashia was named to the 2024 All Area and All South Region Basketball Team. Nyeashia is secretary of her senior class and she is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Facts Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Peer Helpers, Lead by Example, and the Student Government Association. She devotes her time volunteering with the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Georgiana Nursing Home, Peer Tutoring, and reading to elementary students. She has also volunteered her time helping with the Georgiana Youth Basketball Camp. Nyeashia attends Brushey Creek Baptist Church where she is active in youth group and participates in numerous volunteer activities including making blankets for cancer and dialysis patients.

KATE TURNER

Kate is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in cheer and track and field all four years of her high school career. She is the daughter of Chris and Rachel Turner. Kate is the Senior Beta Club President, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society Treasurer, National Honor Society Vice-President, Key Club Secretary, and Student Government Association Reporter. She serves as Camellia Girl for the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce where she has volunteered for projects and events such as Camellia City Fest, Downtown Trick-or-Treat, and the annual Christmas Parade. She serves as a Fort Dale Eagle Representative and volunteers with Southern Care Hospice. Kate attends Southside Baptist Church where she is active in Sunday School, Shepherd’s Table, Vacation Bible School, and Summer Camp.

HARPER WATSON

Harper is a senior at Greenville High School and has lettered in volleyball all four years. She is the daughter of Les and Staci Watson. Harper is a member of JROTC, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Color Guard Captain, and Student Government Treasurer. She spends her time volunteering with JRTOC color guard special events such as community parades at W.O. Parmer Elementary School, and at the Sellers Law Firm. Harper attends Pine Apple Methodist Church where she actively participates in Sunday school, the children’s nursery, children’s activities and various community events.

COLE WHIDDON

Cole is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in football, basketball, baseball, and skeet all four years of his high school career. He is the son of Russell and Martha Whiddon. Cole is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Man Up Group, and JAG. He spends his time volunteering with the Fort Dale Deer Hunt, Pee Wee Football Camp, youth baseball instruction, baseball field maintenance, and storm damage cleanup in the Midway community. Cole attends Brushey Creek Baptist Church where he is active in Sunday School, leading prayer, church grounds maintenance, and cemetery beautification.