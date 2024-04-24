Jan. 2, 1931 – April 17, 2024

Bobby Tyson Branum, age 93, a resident of Greenville, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 17, 2024. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana. Visitation began at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service was held following the funeral at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, east of Georgiana.

Bobby was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He retired in 1994 as the Circuit Clerk of Butler County, Alabama, after a 36-year career. He served as President of the National Association of Court Administrators and three times as President of the Alabama Association of Circuit Clerk’s and Registers. He and his wife, Betty, had together travelled to all 48 states in the U.S. mainland, and recently celebrated their 71st anniversary.

He surrendered his life to Jesus Christ as a child, and from 1948 onward was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church. He served as clerk-treasurer of the church for approximately 20 years, and thereafter was a deacon until his death. He taught the adult Sunday School class for many years.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Betty Salter Branum; his sons, William “Bill” Branum and Barry Branum; sister, Judy Branum Griswold of Troy; sisters-in-law, Jane Branum of Lauderdale, Miss., and Bonnie S. Morris of Milton, Fla.; and other nieces, nephews, cousins and family, and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rauley Tyson Branum and Eldon Matthews Branum: brothers, Vance Hansel Branum and Horace “Pete” Allen Branum; brothers-in-law, William Earl Griswold, Rual Morris, Lester Salter, and Tommy Salter; and sister-law, Barbara Branum.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Andre Savage, Joe Feagin, Kathy McCann, Michael McCann, Radford Worley, Joe Wright, Ronald Solomon, the team at SouthernCare hospice, the late Donald Solomon, and a very, very special thanks to the late Willie Miller, the late Buddy Skipper of Greenville, and to the late Sam and Evonne Grice of Talladega, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Spring Hill Baptist Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

