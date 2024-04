Fort Dale Academy recognized their senior baseball and softball players in a combined ceremony on April 9. Their teammates lined up along the baselines as baseball coach Marshall Watts and softball coach Jesse Arnold presented each senior with a photo plaque. Pictured (L-R) are: Owen McNeal, Mary Ellen Simmons, Cade Lakes, Alli Butts, Parker McNeal, Madison Freeman, and Cole Whiddon. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)