LESLIE TYRONE MOSELY, II

July, 10, 1969 – April 18, 2024

Leslie Tyrone “Moe” Moseley II, a resident of Luverne, passed away on April 18, 2024, at the age of 54.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, beginning at 11 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church with Brother Blair McBride officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Moe was preceded in death by his grandparents; Columbus and Dorothy Moseley and Oscar and Mary Pearl Alexander; and uncle, Jimmy Alexander.

Moe is survived by his children, Amanda Smith (Adam), Alex Moseley (Brittany), Knightlyn Moseley, and Leslie Moseley, III (Camryn); 11 grandchildren; his parents, Leslie Tyrone Moseley, Sr. and Carolyn Alexander Moseley; siblings, April Jones (Johnny), Larry Moseley (Alyx), and Tony Moseley (Michelle); along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

