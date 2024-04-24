Jan. 6, 1971 – April 13, 2024

Randall Kevin Taylor, a resident of Greenville, passed away on April 13, 2024, at the age of 53.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, April 19, beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Sister Shari Miniard and Brother Tracey Stinson officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Julius Taylor.

He is survived by his children, Heather Michelle Taylor and Kevin Taylor; grandchildren, Mason and Bentley Corbin, Lane Taylor, and Ariee Higdon; mother and step-father, Linda Miniard Powell (Michael); sister, Susan Taylor Waller (Micky); nieces, Alicia Cauthen and Taylor Waller; along with numerous other extended family members and many friends.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.