May 15, 1961 – April 15, 2024

Roger Dale Sexton, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the age of 62.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, April 20, beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Rickey Crysell officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 12 p.m. until service time.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Katherine Sexton; and brother, Johnny Mack Sexton.

He is survived by his daughter, Brandy (Chris) Barlow; siblings, John Sexton, Jr. (Donna), Charlie Sexton, Melissa Johnson (Macky), Glenda Mount (Tony), and Pete Sexton (Melody); five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

