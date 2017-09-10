County Schools closed Monday September 11

On Sunday, September 10 at 2 p.m., Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon called a meeting to discuss possible closures of Butler County Schools and city services due to possible weather threats from Hurricane Irma.

Butler County Sheriff Kenny Hardin, who is the acting EMA Director, Dr. John Strycker, Butler County School Superintendent, several school principals and city department heads were in attendance.

After Sheriff Hardin gave updates on the weather, it was decided to close the county school system for Monday, September 11.

Greenville city services will still be operating until 1 p.m.

Anyone who has a garbage route pickup on Monday is urged to place their containers by the street early.

The Senior Center plans to stay open until 12 p.m.

All citizens of Greenville are urged to store their garbage containers in a safe place so they will not be blown away and possible destroy property until the remains of Hurricane Irma has passed.

Tropical storm winds of 20-30 mph are expected for the most part with wind gusts of 35-50 mph Monday afternoon.

Mayor McLendon will hold another meeting at 7 a.m. Monday morning to make a final decision on the provision of city services.