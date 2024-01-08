Severe Weather Alert for Butler County issued

Fort Dale Academy and Butler County School System schools will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as confidence continues to increase that a significant, multi hazard event will unfold beginning late this evening and continuing through the predawn hours across southwest lower and central Alabama.

There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) of severe weather across a line from Grove Hill to Andalusia.

All modes of severe threats are possible, including tornadoes (some EF2+), damaging straight line winds (gusts of 70 80 mph are possible within the stronger portions of the line), and isolated flooding (mainly in poor drainages areas.

Storm total rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible across southwest lower central Alabama.

Non thunderstorm winds will increase after 4 p.m. and persist through 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and persist through 6 AM Tuesday morning.

Note that the combination of non-thunderstorm winds, locally heavy rainfall, and winds associated with the severe thunderstorms will increase the probability of downed trees and powerlines.

There are two potential severe thunderstorm rounds.

The first round will be isolated to scattered thunderstorms lifting northward after 10 p.m. tonight and continuing until the squall line moves through.

The second round squall line will move into western areas after 2 a.m. Tuesday and move eastward, clearing the area by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Specific threats include the possibility of strong tornadoes over coastal counties of Alabama, damaging straight line winds (gusts of 70 80 mph are possible within the stronger portions of the line).

Rosie Till, Butler County EMA Coordinator, indicates that travel in the late hours of tonight and the early hours of Tuesday should be avoided.

“The most important thing is awareness. Make sure your notifications systems are charged and working.”

She added to report trees and power lines down to E911 and to remember that road and power line crews would not be out working until the risk of harm has passed.

Alabama Power customers can utilize https://outagemap.alabamapower.com to check on power outages, report an outage, report a streetlight outage, or visit their storm center.