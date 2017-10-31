Chiefs shoot down Eagles

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles lost their last regular season game to the Lakeside Chiefs this past Friday night 21-7. The Eagles just could not find their wings from the start and only managed one touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Chief’s defense was staunch all night and gave heavy chase throughout the game, sacking Eagle quarterback Luke Taylor several times. By the end of the first half, FDA faced a 7-0 deficit. On the Chief’s first drive of the third quarter they scored their second touchdown. They scored their third touchdown in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. Offensively for the Eagles, Taylor had 17 carries for 85 yards and completed 8-15 passes for 122 yards. Wide receiver Jason Little caught two passes for 58 yards. Defensively, Braxton Daniels had 13 tackles and a sack. Austin Phillips had 11 tackles. Head coach Speed Sampley said, “We have a lot of injuries right now and we will have to fight our way through.” The Eagles will host Bessemer Academy on Nov. 10 in the first round of playoffs.