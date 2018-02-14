G’ana and GHS advance in tourneys

GHS Tiger Malik Bunch applies a soft touch layup against the Trojans. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana Panthers and Greenville High School Tigers girls and boys teams advanced to regional tournaments this past week.

Both the Greenville High School varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams took home hard earned victories over the Brewbaker Tech Rams. The boys won by one point 54-53 and the girls also won by one point 32-31. Jabez Sims scored a total of 14 points while Chris Martin followed with 11 points of his own. The top scoring player for the ladies was Moeshia Brown with 14 points.

On the following Thursday, the Tigers traveled to face the Charles Henderson Trojans. Both the girls and boys games ended in defeat for the Tigers.

The varsity boys lost 57-45 in the last few minutes while the girls lost 60-45 in a game that never was close. Romontez Rhodes led the boys with 14 points and Tyron Ingram followed second with 10 points. Brown took top scorer spot again with 14 points for the Lady Tigers.

The boys and girls Tigers did place second in the area tournament and secured their seats as the #2 seed for the region tournament. The girls headed to Jackson on Feb. 12 while the boys travelled to Wilcox on the Feb. 13.

For Georgiana, the boys won both area games defeating the Highland Home Flying Squadron 92-67 and then the Brantley Bulldogs 59-56. They were scheduled to face Marengo on Feb. 13 and have home court advantage.

The Georgiana girls beat Red Level 64-26 in their first area game and then lost to Brantley 48-40 in their second area game. They headed to Linden on Feb. 12 for their first regional game.