Teams open seasons

BY CLAY BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

This past week marked the official opening of baseball season for the Butler County public schools. On Tuesday, Feb. 20 the Georgiana Panthers traveled to play their first double header against the Red Level Tigers and lost both games, 4-1 and 3-0. That same day, Greenville High School varsity boys’ team had a game on the road against Murphy High School and won 6-4. The following Thursday, Georgiana was back in Red Level for another double header and lost 8-4 and 7-4. Friday, Feb. 24 began the annual Butler County Round Robin Tournament with Greenville, Georgiana and McKenzie playing against each other. Georgiana lost to Greenville 12-2 in the first game and then lost to McKenzie 3-1. Greenville then played McKenzie and claimed themselves tournament champions with a 14-0 win. Later the same day Georgiana road to McKenzie for a local rivalry game which ended in the Panther’s defeat. Greenville’s next game will be March 1 at home against McKenzie. The Panther’s next game is on the March 5 for a double header rivalry against McKenzie. McKenzie’s next game is at Florala on Feb. 27.