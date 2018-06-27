Misdemeanor leads to felony arrest

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Greenville Police Department Lieutenant Kenneth Hadley of the Warrant Division served two misdemeanor warrants last Wednesday morning at the residence of John Scott Tindall 163 Lakewood Drive.

In the course of their arrest of Tindall was found to possess drug paraphernalia, marijuana and 1.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Tindall was arrested on both misdemeanor warrants and subsequently charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Illegal substance and Felony Possession of illegal substances. He was taken to the Butler County Correctional Facility.