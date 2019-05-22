Langford signs with Huntingdon

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Anna Blake Langford, who plays for the Fort Dale Academy (FDA) varsity girls’ basketball team, signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Huntingdon College Hawks in Montgomery on Monday, May 13. She received an academic scholarship earlier to Huntingdon.

Langford, who helped lead her team to a second place finish in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) playoffs in February of 2019, had several achievements in her basketball career.

She scored over 1000 points in her basketball career at FDA and was named to the AISA Class AAA All-Tournament Team and selected as an AISA All-Star basketball player for the West this year.

She tied for the most scored points and most three-points in a game. She was also nominated to play for the National Team game in Tennessee but broke her hand before she was supposed to leave.

She is active in St. Paul Methodist Church, Key Club, ECHO Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, FACTS, and SCA.

Former FDA and Huntingdon alum Jamie Barlow Sikes said at the signing, “She is going to do great things and we are happy to have her in Montgomery.

FDA basketball coach Reggie Mantooth said, “She has had a great career. She played varsity basketball from the ninth grade on and improved throughout. She is very deserving and has the ability, work ethic, talent to play at Huntingdon.”

“I’m very excited and can’t wait to see what the future holds for me,” said Langford.