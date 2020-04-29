Butler County Courthouse still closed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County Commission, offices of the Court system, Revenue office, and others joined in teleconference call at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, to discuss how and when to open the Butler County Courthouse.

Based on recommendations from the legal counsel of Calvin Poole in regards to the Sunshine Law, the commission will hold a teleconference call on Tuesday, May 5, at 9 a.m. on how the courthouse will reopen and whether to extend the curfew..

All citizens are urged to conduct any business at the courthouse by phone or online until the commission decides how to reopen.

Even then, the commission urges everyone to conduct their business remotely to avoid long lines and close proximity to others.

There are now 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Butler County which is up from the 39 cases and one resulting death reported on Monday, April 27.

The public is invited to join the teleconference by calling 334-371-0563. When prompted, enter the code number 602461 followed by the # sign.