On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the left defensive players at the University of Alabama from 2010-2019.

Marcell Dareus started in 2010. He played at Huffman High School in Birmingham. He was All-State Honorable Mention, Atlanta-Journal Constitution Super Southern 100, Mobile Press-Register 100 and a Four Star Recruit by Rivals.com.

He was ranked as the fifth best defensive tackle. He picked Alabama over Auburn, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

In 2008, he played in eight games as a true freshman. In 2009, he played in 14 games and started in four. He had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in the BCS Championship Game.

He was named Defensive MVP in the BCS Championship Game. He was part of the National and SEC Champions in 2009, and a First Team All-SEC in 2010.

He declared his eligibility for the NFL Draft on January 7 and was a First Round and the 3rd pick by the Buffalo Bills.

Jesse Williams started in 2011. He was a junior college transfer from Western Arizona. He was a native of Australia. He moved to nose tackle in 2012 and started for two National Championship Teams and a SEC Championship Team.

Ed Stinson started in 2012-13. He redshirted on the National and SEC Champions. In 2010, he redshirted as a freshman.

In 2011, he was backup for the National Championship team. In 2012, he started on the National and SEC Championship teams.

In 2013, he was rated as one of the top defensive end prospects. In 2014, he was drafted by the Cardinals in the 3rd round.

DJ Pettway started in 2014 and was from Pensacola, Fla. He signed in 2011. He left the program in 2012. He transferred back in 2013 from East Mississippi Community College.

A’Shawn Robinson started in 2015. He switched from left defensive end.

Jonathan Allen started in 2016. He actually started at several line positions.

DaShawn Hand started his senior year in 2017. He was from Woodbridge, Va., and a two time USA High School All-American in 2012 and 2013.

He was Rivals.com High School Football Junior of the Year in 2012 and an All-State Defensive Lineman. He was rated the #1 prospect in 2014 by Rivals.com.

He had over 90 offers and narrowed it down to three schools, Alabama, Florida, and Michigan.

He committed to Alabama on November 14, 2013.

In 2014 as a freshman, he played in nine games at defensive end. He also played on two National Championship Teams in 2015 and 2017, three SEC Championship teams in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He was second team All-SEC in 2017. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2018 as a round four pick at #114.

Isiah Buggs started in 2018 and was from Ruston La. He was junior college transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

He played in 2015 and 2016. He transferred in 2017. He made five tackles vs Georgia and started in 13 games in 2018.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 as a round six pick at #192.

LaBryan Ray started in 2019 as junior and is from Madison. He started the first three games and then had a lower leg injury. He will return for 2020.