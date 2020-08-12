Graveside Service for Mr. Bobby Lewis Parmer, 85, of Greenville was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville, with Rev. Larry Gaston officiating. Mr. Parmer passed away on August 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Parmer, and his mother and father, Alvie and Vinnie Ruth Parmer.

He is survived by his son, Eddie Parmer; daughter Norma Lowe; three loving grandchildren, RIchard Lowe, Bobbie Lowe, and Jennifer Parmer; eleven great-grandchildren, Barbara, Wyatt, Emily, Angel, Layla, Braelynn, Robert, Dallas, Jerome, ReShun and Iris.

Mr. Parmer was a lifelong resident of Greenville. He retired from Alabama Forestry after serving 30 plus years as a fireman. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and enjoying his morning coffee at Friendly G’s.

He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.