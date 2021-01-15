Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued January 15 at 10:44AM CST by NWS Mobile

ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI, SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH-CENTRAL ALABAMA, AND THE WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE… Drier air will filter into the region today, with very low relative humidity values generally in the 20 percent range expected. In addition, sustained westerly winds will be between 15-20 mph with wind gusts reaching around 25-35 mph. The combination of low relative humidity and increased winds will result in elevated fire danger this afternoon; therefore, outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely.

A watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain.

An advisory is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely.