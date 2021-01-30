COVID-19 closes GMS until Feb. 15

PRESS RELEASE

Butler County School System’s

Greenville Middle School Closed to Students

Until February 15, 2021

Greenville Middle School’s buildings will be closed to students beginning February 1 through February 12, 2021 due to an increased level of COVID-19 exposures within the school. During this time students will continue the learning process from their homes.

Staff members will continue to report to work at the school. Teachers will be available to instruct and assist students during regular school hours either on-line or by phone.

Parents and guardians are urged to monitor their children’s instructional time to ensure they are completing their required assignments. Students will return to their classrooms on Monday, February 15, 2021.

For questions or additional information, you may contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at [email protected] or by phone at 334-382-2665.