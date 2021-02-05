COVID-19 temporarily closes McKenzie School

PRESS RELEASE

Butler County School System’s McKenzie School

Closed to Students until February 15, 2021

McKenzie School’s buildings will be closed to students February 8 through February 12, 2021 due to an increased level of COVID-19 exposures within the school. During this time students will continue the learning process from their homes. Staff members will continue to report to work at the school. Teachers will be available to instruct and assist students during regular school hours either on-line or by phone. Parents and guardians are urged to monitor their children’s instructional time to ensure they are completing their required assignments.

The school will continue to provide nutritional breakfasts and lunches for McKenzie School’s students during its remote (at home) learning period from February 8, 2021 through February 12, 2021. Meals will be available for pick-up at the cafeteria (outside entrance) from 11:00 a.m. until noon each day.

Students will return to their classrooms on Monday, February 15, 2021.

For questions or additional information, you may contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at [email protected] or by phone at 334-382-2665.