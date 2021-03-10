DONNIE RAY SCHOFEILD

Funeral service for Mr. Donnie Ray Schofield was held at Johnson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 with Brother Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery. The family receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 1, at the funeral home. Mr. Schofield passed at St. Vincents Birmingham on Friday, Feb. 26.

Donnie Ray was the owner of “Schofield Painting” for more than 50 years. His greatest achievement, other than his children, was the day he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Schofield, Sr.; mother and stepfather, Jeanette (Clifford) Jackson; and brother, Herman Schofield, Jr.

He leaves behind his children, Frankie (Susan) Schofield, Georgiana; Samuel Schofield, Greenville; Rachel (Tomy) Stabler, Castleberry; Sandy Flowers, Luverne; Cory (Lisa) Free, Pensacola, Fla.; Cody Holland, Heather (Sonny) Little, Henry Holland, and Kenneth Holland, all of Greenville.

His love and best friend, Sandra Holland, Greenville.

Grandchildren, Savannah (Chance) Schofield, Ivana (Pat) Odom, Donnie Isaac Schofield, Samantha (Tray) Kelley, Tabitha (Cliff) Kelley, Steven (Little Man) Hall, Jr., Alyssa Stabler, Madison Stabler, Brantley Free, Ayden Free, Samantha (Cory) Mitchell, Chelsea McCall, Jayden McCombs, Samuel Schofield, Paige (Tyler) Till, Hudson Holland, Chandler Little, Callie Little, Dolton Holland, Kaiden Holland, Clayton Holland, Brianna Schofield, Sarah Bunch, Ryan Holland, and Emma Holland; and 17 great grandchildren.

Step mother, Melba Jean Schofield; siblings, Judy (Phillip) Schofield, Joyce Schofield, Donnie Faye Boggan, Alan Wayne (Charman) Schofield, Carolyn Downing, Ramona (Charles) Knighton, James (LuAnn) Schofield, John Schofield, Calvin (Sandra) Schofield, Tim (Sharon) Boutwell, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers were: Chris Schofield, Ricky Taylor, Scott Hall, Rusty Mclnvale, Vernon Flowers, and Patrick Ward. Honorary Pallbearers were: Little Man and Hudson Holland.