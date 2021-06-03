Remains of two found in burnt car

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) found a burned 4-door Mercedes with remains of two people on Wednesday, June 2, in southwest Butler County.

According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, his office received a phone call in reference to a possibly stolen vehicle which had been burnt off Mt. Pisgah Road in the woods approximately two miles north of Alabama Highway 106.

Bond said today, “The first deputy that arrived went in and found the vehicle where we had been told it was located and upon his initial investigation on the car, determined there was more to it than just a burnt vehicle.”

He added, “There appeared to be at least one body, probably two in the vehicle. They were not in the trunk as some have reported.”

“The deputy called for assistance and we responded and the DA’s office responded,” said Bond.

Bond indicated the BCSO asked the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for assistance along with requesting the FBI to send their crime scene unit to process the scene.

Those agencies arrived Wednesday afternoon and began their investigative work. Bond relayed the remains of the bodies were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

“We are waiting for positive identification and possible cause of death,” Bond said.

He went on to say, “The case is under investigation and we are working it with the SBI and the Evergreen Police Department. That is because we had received a call from them concerning two missing young men from Evergreen and we are trying to determine if those persons may have been in the car.”