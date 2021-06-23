City ball ends, Allstars ramp up

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

City ball ended Wednesday, June 9.

Allstars from the various Greenville teams are making their way to try their success against other Allstar teams.

The Allstars from the Debs and Belles, a combined girls’ softball league for ages 13-19, will compete in a warm-up tournament on June 24 in Troy. This will help prepare the team for the state tournament in Enterprise beginning July 9.

July 9 is also the first day of the Triple A Dixie Minor State Tournament for boys baseball ages 10 and under. This event will be held at our very own Greenville Sportplex and will feature Greenville’s 10 and under Allstars.

Both Dixie Angels (10U) and Dixie Ponytails (12U) softball teams played in Geneva beginning Thursday.

The Angels lost to Troy 4-2 in their first game Thursday and then beat Geneva 15-3, Friday night. They were scheduled to play Wicksburg but Tropical Storm Claudette put everyone on hold.

The Ponytails lost 11-1 to Crenshaw on Thursday. Weather cancelled their second game against Ariton.

Both Mite League Allstars (8u) and Ozone League Allstars (12U) baseball teams played in Enterprise.

Greenville Ozone lost to Troy on Thursday 10-1, then beat Luverne 5-1, and lost to Enterprise 15-5.

The Mites lost to Enterprise on Thursday 16-0 and to Luverne on Friday 22-18.

Both Mites and Ozone are finished for the season.