Funeral services were held for Willie D. Moore held Saturday, July 3, 2021 from the Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m. Evangelist Carolyn Griffin, Eulogist. Burial followed in Ridgeville Baptist Church Cemetery, Forest Home; Hudson Funeral Service directed.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories, sons, Jamoney and Nick Moore, both of Greenville; grandchildren, Nic’Kearria Moore and ZyQuan Crenshaw; brother, Seizel Moore, Daytona Beach, Fla.; aunt, Dorothy Scott; devoted friend whom he called sister, Corinthians Linsey, both of Greenville; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends including Reach One Teach One Bible Study and the Bent Creek Community whose lives were all touched by his love and compassion.