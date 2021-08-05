ANNIE RUTH SMITH By Editor | August 5, 2021 | 0 Funeral services for Annie Ruth Smith were held Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the House of God Church Greenville. Elder General Calvin Crenshaw officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery, Hudson Funeral Service directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts VEL DEAN DUKE August 5, 2021 | No Comments » SHARON BROOKS August 5, 2021 | No Comments » CHARLOTTE CARTWRIGHT August 5, 2021 | No Comments » BILLY RAY HAYES August 5, 2021 | No Comments » LONNIE RANDALL HOLDER August 5, 2021 | No Comments »