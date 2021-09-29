Players of the Week

McKenzie Tigers

Senior Kody Lee is the McKenzie Co-Player of the Week. He is a lineman that plays both offense and defense for the Tigers. Coach Drew Luker said Kody performed well on offensive line in the game against J.F. Shields after missing a few days of practice to attend his grandmother’s funeral and viewing.

McKenzie Tigers

Sophomore Tray Rudolph is the McKenzie Co-Player of the Week. He plays quarterback and defensive back for the Tigers. Coach Drew Luker said Tray performed really well running the ball against J.F. Shields and helped McKenzie to a big win scoring three rushing touchdowns.

FDA Eagles

Freshman Asher Young is FDA’s Co-Player of the Week. He plays offensive and defensive line for the Eagles. Coach Eric Folmar said, “Asher anchored our offensive and defensive line Friday night. For a freshman to step up to the plate vs the toughest front we’ve seen all year really speaks to how bright our future is. This was our biggest offensive game to date and he was huge reason for that.”

FDA Eagles

Sophomore Ethan Alford is FDA’s Co-Player of the Week. He plays quarterback and defensive back for the Eagles. Coach Eric Folmar said, “Ethan played his best game of the year completing 20-35 pass for 333 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also chipped in 55 yards rushing. This was our biggest offensive game to date and he was huge reason for that.”