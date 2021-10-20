This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Oct. 22, 1971, for one team, was a low point, for another team a high. That night Greenville took on Georgiana.

The year before Greenville finished at 1-8 on the season with its only win 24-6 over Georgiana.

The Panthers finished 6-3-1 on the season. Greenville started the season on Sept. 3 losing to TR Miller of Brewton 51-0.

Georgiana started the season Sept. 10 beating Holtville 42-8. Two teams were going in opposite directions.

Greenville entered the game at (0-7) scoring six points on the season and giving up 280. They were averaging less than a point a game, and giving up 40 a game.

Georgiana meanwhile was averaging 47 points a game and giving up six. This was not a “Game of the Century.”

It was a blowout of epic proportions. Georgiana won 84-0. I was told Georgiana had seven touchdowns called back.

Both teams set two records that night. Greenville had the most points given up in a game and largest margin of defeat.

Georgiana had the most points in a game and largest margin of victory. Today the clock would be running in the second half.