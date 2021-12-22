ASHOF announces Class of 2022 Part 2

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame recently announced the Class of 2022 to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on May 7, 2022.

Last week, four inductees for the Class of 2022 were covered. This week, the four remaining inductees are featured.

They are: Patrick Murphy, Jake Peavy, Philip Rivers, and Justin Tuck.

The 54th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 7, 2022.

CLASS OF 2022 BIOGRAPHIES:

PATRICK MURPHY – SOFTBALL – COACHING

Born Nov. 28, 1965 in Waterloo, Iowa, Murphy began his collegiate coaching career at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in 1990.

He was hired as an assistant at the University of Alabama in 1996. He was named head coach at Alabama in 1999, taking the team to its first Women’s College World Series in 2000.

In 2012, Murphy led Alabama to its first National Title and the first in SEC history.

Under Coach Murphy, the Crimson Tide have appeared in 13 Women’s College World Series, won six regular season championships, and won five SEC Tournament Championships.

Since Murphy became head coach in 1999, Alabama has made the NCAA Tournament every year.

He is a five-time SEC Coach of the Year and his staff has won a NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year award and 11 NFCA South Region Coaching Staff of the Year awards.

JAKE PEAVY – BASEBALL

Born May 31, 1981 in Mobile, Peavy was drafted out of St. Paul’s Episcopal School by the San Diego Padres in the 15th round as the 472nd pick of the 1999 MLB Draft.

He was called up to the major leagues in 2002 where he pitched for the Padres from 2002-2009, before he was traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2009.

Peavy played five seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2013. In 2014, he was traded to the San Francisco Giants where he eventually retired in 2016.

Peavy was an All-Star in 2005, 2007, and 2012 and won back-to-back World Series with the Red Sox in 2013 and with the Giants in 2014.

He was named the National League Cy Young award winner in the 2007 season, where he led the NL in wins and strikeouts and led the MLB in ERA.

He was awarded a Gold Glove Award in 2012. Peavy ended his career with a record of 156-126 with a 3.63 ERA and 2,207 career strikeouts.

PHILIP RIVERS – FOOTBALL

Born Dec. 8, 1981 in Decatur, Rivers played quarterback for NC State from 2000-2003.

He was awarded ACC Rookie of the Year in 2000, ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2003, and ACC Athlete of the Year in 2004.

Rivers was also named to the second-team All-ACC team in 2002 and to the first-team All-ACC team in 2003. He was selected by the New York Giants as the fourth pick of the 2004 NFL Draft but was traded to the San Diego Chargers for Eli Manning.

In 2008, Rivers led the NFL in passer rating and was the co-leader for passing touchdowns. He led the league in passing yards in 2010 and in completion percentage in 2013.

Rivers was a nine-time Pro-Bowler (2006, 2008-2011, 2013, 2016-2018) and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2013.

In 2020, Rivers signed with the Indianapolis Colts after 16 seasons with the Chargers.

He retired after the 2021 season and currently coaches football at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope.

JUSTIN TUCK – FOOTBALL

Born March 29, 1983 in Kellyton, Tuck attended the University of Notre Dame where he redshirted his freshman year and played three seasons with the Irish.

He set several school records despite struggling with an ACL injury in his final season. His sophomore season he set the school record with 13.5 sacks and 43 tackles for loss.

He holds the school record with 24.5 career sacks. In 2005, he was drafted by the New York Giants in the third round of the NFL Draft.

During his career, Tuck won two Super Bowl titles (XLII, XLVI), was a two-time Pro-Bowler (2008, 2010), second-team All-Pro (2010), first-team All-Pro (2008), and was presented with the New York Giants Ring of Honor in 2016.

He had 510 career tackles, 66.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, and three interceptions.