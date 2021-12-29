JEWEL PARMER TILLEY

April 10, 1941 – Dec. 24, 2021

Mrs. Jewel P. Tilley, born April 10, 1941, a resident of Greenville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 24, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Loraine and John Carl Parmer, her brother, Robert Parmer and her sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Jessie Veazey.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Joe R. Tilley; daughter, Teresa Tilley; son, Scott Tilley all of Greenville; brother, Calvin Parmer (Linda) of Russellville; sister, Jane Hix (Chester) of Montgomery; sister-in-law, Pat Parmer of Athens; three grandchildren, Hannah Tilley and Stephen Tilley of Greenville, Al, Caitlyn Harden (Kenny) of Midland City, four great-grandchildren, Jody Stewart and John Stewart, Tilley Harden and Sophie Harden. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

Reverend Blair McBride, pastor of Antioch East Baptist Church, will officiate the service with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The funeral service will be Thursday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Antioch East Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to one of her loves, her church, Antioch East Baptist Church, Baptist Children’s Home or the Butler County Humane Society.