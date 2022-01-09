Inmate escapes from Crenshaw jail

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Roderick Jones, 32 years of age, escaped from the Crenshaw County Jail late Saturday night, Jan. 8, and is still at large as of Monday evening, Jan. 10.

Jones, who is 5 feet 11 inches high, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing an orange hoodie, orange pants and a white t-shirt when he escaped.

The Crenshaw EMA was the first organization to report the escape on Facebook early Sunday morning, Jan. 9, and noted Jones was on foot or had been picked up by another individual.

Jones was being held on a charge of attempted murder and should be considered dangerous.

He was originally being held in the Butler County Correction Facility but had been transferred to the Crenshaw County Jail.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said U.S. Marshalls were alerted and they are actively searching for Jones along with other area law enforcement agencies.

If you have information concerning Jones whereabouts or have seen a person matching the picture and fitting his physical description call 911, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, or the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office.