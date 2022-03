Oct. 20, 1955 – March 23, 2022

Mr. Donald Everett Sheldon, 66, a resident of Honoraville, died at UAB Hospital on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The funeral will held Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother John Massey officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Leukemia Foundation or to Spring Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.