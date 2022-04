Senior shortstop Cahley Acreman tags out a runner at 2nd on a throw from catcher Madison Freeman in the Fort Dale Lady Eagles 16-4 victory over Sparta in their last game of regular season play. She also contributed a single and a double at the plate. The team improves their record to 16-12 as they prepare to play two state seeding games in Demopolis on April 28. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)